BELOW-PAR GLASSBOYS BOW DOWN TO DANIELS

By Nick Pullen

STOURBRIDGE 0

STAMFORD 2

STAMFORD improved their promotion prospects with a compelling success over an out-ofsorts Stourbridge.

Right from the off, the Daniels should have taken the lead when full-back Charlie Marzano picked out Jordan Cooke when completely unmarked but his shot lacked conviction enabling Stourbridge keeper Callum Smith to save.

Stamford didn’t have to wait long to make amends following a flowing three man move which saw Joe Burgess release the impressive Rob Morgan, who rode two tackles before setting up striker Joe Duffy to slot home after ...