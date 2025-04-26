Connect with us

Bury FC: Shakers are not stirred!

Bury FC boss Dave McNabb says he’s in awe at how his newly-crowned champions have dealt with living in a title pressure cooker.
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT: Bury’s players celebrate winning promotion last Saturday PICTURE: Phil Hill

By Matt Badcock

The Shakers finished on top of an epic North West Counties League Premier Division race to win promotion to Step 4 after last season’s agonising play-off final defeat.
But despite amassing 109 points, they were pushed all the way by Lower Breck, who finished with 106, and third-placed Ramsbottom United, who ended with 97.
McNabb, who guided Warrington Rylands to FA Vase glory in 2021, says it has been a magical season – and hailed his squad for how ...

