Hanley Town chairman relishing Midland League switch

By Richard Scott
HANLEY Town chairman Ron McIlreavy is excited for the new season to start after his club were placed in the Midland League.
The Stoke-on-Trent based side had been in the North West Counties League since 2013 when they joined the Non- League Pyramid. So next season will represent a new adventure for the club.
It looks as if it’s going to be a tough league for the side managed by Carl Dickinson.
Hanley will be coming up against the likes of Worcester City, Walsall Wood and old NWCL rivals Congleton Town.
McIlreavy said: “Just looking through the league very quickly, there ar...
