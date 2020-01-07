Bromley backing Reeco Hackett-Fairchild to take his big chance

National League Bromley believe Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has all the tools he needs to make it as a full-time pro after he swapped title races for promotion-chasing Portsmouth.

The 21-year-old was snapped on Monday by Pompey boss Kenny Jackett for an undisclosed record club fee for the Ravens after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the League One club.

The hot-shot – who arrived at Hayes Lane in the summer from Championship Charlton Athletic – had scored eight goals in 23 National League appearances.

The former Addicks forward kicked off his career at Dagenham & Redbridge before moving to The Valley after a successful trial and making 24 appearances, including one defeat at the hands of his new employers in the EFL Trophy.

A Ravens statement said: “Bromley Football Club can today announce that Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has joined Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth for an undisclosed club record fee.

“The fee from Portsmouth triggered an automatic release clause included in Reeco’s contract following his signing from Charlton in July 2019.

“Despite losing a prized asset, the club are extremely proud to add Reeco to the number of players who have represented the club with such professionalism, developing under the guidance of the club and Neil Smith.

“Whether it be players on loan, or our own, Reeco joins a number of players such as Louis Dennis, Luke Woolfenden, Brandon Hanlan, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Alfie Doughty, who have all gone on to play in the Football League following spells with the Ravens.

“This further enhances the reputation of the club in the professional footballing world, which is something we take great pride in.”

Hackett-Fairchild told Portsmouth’s website: “New chapter! Absolutely delighted to sign for Portsmouth A huge club I grew up watching! I can’t wait to get started.”

Fourth-placed Bromley won’t play without the Hackett-Fairchild until Neil Smith’s side travel to leaders Barrow on Saturday week after being knocked out of the Buildbase FA Trophy by National League South Dorking Wanderers.

As their reward, the Surrey club host Stockport County in the second round proper on Saturday.

